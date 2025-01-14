Mancherial Highway Horror: Over-speeding Leads to Fatal Accident, Woman Killed and Husband Hurt

Mancherial: A fatal car accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman and left her husband injured when their vehicle collided with a stationary lorry on NH 363 in Gangaramnagar, Bellampalli, early Tuesday morning.

The tragic incident occurred as the couple was traveling from Hyderabad to Kagaznagar with their young son.

Details of the Incident

According to local police, Akku Renuka, a resident of Kagaznagar, died instantly when the car she was traveling in rammed into a stationary lorry parked along the highway. Her husband, identified as Raju, a mechanic from Hyderabad, sustained severe injuries in the crash. The couple’s son, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, miraculously escaped the accident without any injuries.

The accident occurred when the car, suspected to be speeding, lost control and struck the lorry, which had been stationary on the side of NH 363. While the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, authorities believe that over-speeding could have played a significant role in the tragic event.

Investigation and Response

The Bellampalli police immediately responded to the scene of the accident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officers have cordoned off the area and are working to collect evidence from the site, including examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to understand the exact chain of events leading up to the accident.

Safety Concerns on NH 363

Local residents have raised concerns about road safety, especially along National Highway 363, where accidents have been reported in the past. Many believe that a lack of proper signage and poorly maintained roads could contribute to accidents like this one. Authorities are urged to take immediate steps to improve safety measures on the highway to prevent further tragedies.

Emergency Medical Aid

Raju, who sustained injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable, though his injuries are considered serious. The family’s tragic loss and the circumstances of the accident have shaken the local community, who are now hoping for swift justice and enhanced road safety measures.