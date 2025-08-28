Ananya Panday radiates festive glow in her saree look on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations going on in full swing, everybody seems to be putting their best foot forward in celebrating the festival and also looking their best. Joining the celebrations, is Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey who has left her fans mesmerized with her latest traditional look.

Ananya recently shared a few pictures of herself on her social media account, wherein she is looking like a dream. Dressed in a dark leaf green saree with a delicately embroidered golden blouse, adding fresh flowers to her hair and pairing her outfit with classy accessories, Ananya captioned the post as, “It’s starting to look a lot like my favourite time of the year.”

As soon as Ananya shared the pictures on her social media account, her fans went berserk and took to her comment’s section to shower her with a lot of love and appreciation. Talking about her professional front, Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with “Student Of The Year 2” has come a long way.

She was then seen in movies like “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Khaali Peeli”, and “Liger”. Despite receiving mix reaction for her previous projects, Ananya has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her performance in the 2023 released “Geheraiyaan” earned her a lot of appreciation and receive great reviews for her performance.

On the person front, Ananya shares an extremely close bond with her parents, actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. In various interviews, Ananya has always credited them for keeping her rooted and for making her hardworking and sincere.

In the initial days of her career, Ananya had received a lot of trolling especially after her appearance on “The Kapil Sharma Show” where she, in her fun element, had disclosed how she could touch her tongue to her nose. But despite all the trolling, Ananya has always maintained her grace and let her work do the talking.