Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco professes love for his ‘Annie’

Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, seems to have confirmed his relationship with the actress.

He penned a romantic birthday wish for Ananya on her 26th birthday. In his post, Walker professes his love for Panday, calling her “special.” On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of the birthday girl, where she is seen sitting and smiling with her hand resting on her face. Alongside it, he wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie!”

The post sparked a frenzy among Ananya’s fans, who see Walker’s birthday message as an official declaration of his love for her. Walker Blanco has often expressed his admiration for Ananya on social media. He gave her a shout-out when her Netflix film “CTRL” was released.

He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories with the message, “Can’t waitttt, Annie!” along with a surprised face and a red heart emoji. Not to forget, Ananya was spotted wearing a ‘W’ necklace, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

According to several reports, Ananya first met Walker at the Ambani family’s cruise party during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and since then, the duo has fostered a great friendship. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress even follows the model on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on Ananya’s 26th birthday, her doting parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, wished the actress with heartfelt posts. Sharing a video montage, the proud dad wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your First Director/Cameraman/Fan.

Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.” Ananya’s mother, Bhavna, also posted a cute childhood video of the actress, where she is seen planting sweet kisses on her mom. The clip features Chunky asking little Ananya, “Where are you going?” She instantly replies, “Birthday party.” Bhavna then asks her to show her watch, which was gifted by her grandmother. Sharing this cute clip, Bhavna wrote, “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday!!! Loads of love and some forced kisses.”