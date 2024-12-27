Andhra BJP president Purandeswari terms Manmohan Singh’s death great loss for nation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari on Friday said the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is a great loss for the nation, calling him a soft-spoken and upright statesman.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the emergency ward around 8:30 PM in a critical condition.

“The demise of Dr Manmohan Singh is a great loss to the nation. A soft-spoken, upright statesman and architect of a liberalised India will be missed by every Indian. He has left a profound impact on the Indian political and economic landscape,” said Purandeswari in a post on X.

Further, she observed that the former PM recognised her potential and provided her an opportunity to prove herself. Purandeswari conveyed her condolences to the family of Manmohan Singh.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila noted that the death of the former PM is a deeply painful development.

“Under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, our country achieved the highest growth rate and the Indian economy was recognised as a superpower,” said Sharmila.

Calling the two-time PM as a farsighted leader who fronted India’s economic transformation, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said Manmohan Singh brought an exemplary shift in India’s economic policies.

“As a renowned economist-turned-finance minister, he brought about an exemplary shift in India’s economic policies, heavily boosting the economy and fostering growth. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate his lasting legacy that continues to power India forward,” said Lokesh.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan noted that India mourns the demise of a great statesman, visionary economist and a man of humility and intellect in former PM Manmohan Singh.

“His leadership transformed the nation’s trajectory. As finance minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, he introduced the landmark LPG (Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization) reforms that laid the foundation for a modern and progressive Bharat,” added Kalyan.