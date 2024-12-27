CM Revanth Reddy, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other prominent Congress MPs gathered to honor his legacy.

The event was marked by emotional recollections and deep respect for the late leader’s extraordinary contributions to the nation.

Honoring Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, served as the 13th Prime Minister of India. His leadership was instrumental in steering the country through significant economic reforms, strengthening India’s global standing, and ensuring inclusive growth.

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Dr. Singh’s dedication to the nation, stating, “Dr. Singh was a beacon of wisdom and humility. His contributions have shaped modern India and will remain a guiding force for generations to come.”

Emotional Tributes by Congress Leaders

PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud described Dr. Singh as “an epitome of integrity and intellect,” adding that his loss is irreparable not just for the Congress party but for the entire nation. Other Congress leaders in attendance echoed similar sentiments, reminiscing about his impactful leadership and unyielding commitment to public service.

National Mourning

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise has left a void in Indian politics. His exemplary leadership, whether as the finance minister during the economic reforms of the 1990s or as the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, is remembered as a golden era in India’s history.

Conclusion

The tributes paid by CM Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other Congress leaders underline the profound respect and admiration Dr. Manmohan Singh commanded across political and social spectrums. His legacy continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike, embodying the values of service, humility, and progress.