Andhra CM hails young cop’s journey from Constable to IPS officer

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday praised the remarkable journey of M. Udaya Krishna Reddy, a police constable from Prakasam district, who secured 350th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

A Testament to Hard Work and Determination

“It proves that no dream is too big when backed by courage and relentless hard work,” said CM Naidu. “His story reminds us that determination can break every barrier and script new destinies.”

Support from State Leadership

Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Udaya Krishna, calling his journey — from a government school student to Constable to IPS officer — a “powerful story of grit, sacrifice & relentless determination.”

Mentorship and Civil Services Preparation

Telangana ADGP Mahesh Bhagwath, who mentors civil service aspirants, noted that his team guided Udaya Krishna in his preparation. He lauded Udaya’s efforts, sharing that he scored 210 marks in the interview, the third highest among candidates.

Overcoming Adversity Through Perseverance

Udaya Krishna, who studied in a government school in Ullapalam village, lost his parents at a young age and was raised by his grandmother Ramanamma, a vegetable vendor. With guidance from his uncle Koti Reddy, he joined the police force as a constable in 2013.

After facing humiliation by a senior officer, he resolved to join the IPS. In 2018, he resigned from his job to prepare for UPSC full-time.

Failures Didn’t Deter His Dream

Despite failing three attempts, he remained undeterred. In his fourth attempt, he secured 780th rank and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Still driven by his IPS dream, he made another attempt during training and achieved 350th rank.

A Symbol of Hope and Inspiration

Udaya Krishna’s story stands as a beacon of hope, especially for youth from underprivileged backgrounds, proving that with resilience and determination, even the most ambitious goals can be achieved.