Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate Indian women’s kabaddi team on World Cup victory

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s kabaddi team for clinching their second consecutive World Cup title.

The Indian women’s kabaddi team on Monday won the title with a 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka.

India emerged on top in a tournament involving 11 countries.

CM Naidu lauded the team’s determination and strength, saying their outstanding performance in Dhaka brought pride and glory to the nation.

“Congratulations to the Indian women’s kabaddi team on securing their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka. A proud moment for the nation,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

The CM noted that the triumph reflects the growing prominence of women in Indian sports and inspires younger generations to aim high.

Likewise, Reddy also extended congratulations to the players. Discipline, teamwork, and perseverance led to this remarkable achievement, he said.

“Congratulations to our Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team for winning the World Cup and making the nation proud. Winning the world championship for the second time in a row shows the discipline, determination and teamwork of our girls,” the YSRCP chief said in a post.

Unbeaten India were in sublime form throughout the tournament. They had beaten Iran 33-21 to enter the summit clash. Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semifinals.