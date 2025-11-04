Andhra CM Naidu discusses partnership with UK universities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and discussed various issues, including partnership with UK universities.

The Chief Minister, who is on a personal visit to London, posted on ‘X’ that he discussed with the High Commissioner the strengthening of trade relations, education collaboration, innovation, entrepreneurship, and diaspora engagement between Andhra Pradesh and the UK.

According to an official statement here, the Chief Minister discussed the issue of various universities in the UK forming partnerships with Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: RTC Bus Collides with Lorry Near Tandur; Driver Sustains Head Injuries

Issues like UK universities setting up their centres in Andhra Pradesh and joint ventures with the support of the Centre were also discussed.

The Chief Minister expressed keen interest in the partnership between UK universities and educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The possibility of partnership in the areas of life sciences, biogenetics, mineral extraction and metals came up for discussion.

CM Naidu told the High Commissioner that the state was looking for cooperation in areas like Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor, space technology, core engineering, and Marine Industry 4.0.

Student exchange was another issue which was discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, at the CII Roundtable, CM Naidu interacted with leaders from diverse sectors, from construction to education.

“We discussed emerging opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of collaboration. I also extended a warm invitation to them to join us at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15, to further explore collaboration opportunities in our State,” the CM posted.

He had a series of meetings with industry leaders during which he invited them to the Partnership Summit.

“Had a fruitful meeting in London with a delegation from Samko Holdings, led by Mr. Sampathkumar Mallaya, Chairman, and Mr. Sailesh Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group. We explored collaboration on setting up semiconductor and advanced-packaging facilities and developing Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enhance reliable and green energy in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.