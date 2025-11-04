RTC Bus Collides with Lorry Near Tandur; Driver Sustains Head Injuries

A serious road accident occurred near Karan Kot in Tandur mandal of Vikarabad district when a Karnataka RTC bus travelling from Gulbarga to Tandur collided with a lorry early on Monday.

According to local sources, the mishap took place near the Sagar Factory on the outskirts of Karan Kot. The impact of the collision left the front portion of the bus damaged, while the bus driver sustained head injuries. Fortunately, all passengers on board escaped unhurt, and no major casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses said the lorry driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding lorry driver. The accident has once again raised concerns over poor road conditions and reckless driving along the Tandur–Gulbarga route, where several similar incidents have been reported in recent months.