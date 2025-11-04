Tandur Erupts in Protest, Citizens Demand Expansion of Maniguda–Hyderabad Road

Widespread protests broke out in Tandur town of Vikarabad district on Monday as residents took to the streets demanding the immediate expansion of the Maniguda–Hyderabad Road, which has long been in a deteriorated state. The agitation follows a recent bus accident, which reignited public anger over the government’s inaction on long-pending road works.

A large number of locals, joined by members of various political parties, social organizations, and minority groups, participated in the demonstration. The protesters gathered along key junctions in Tandur, holding placards and chanting slogans demanding urgent road repairs and expansion to prevent further loss of life.

Former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy also joined the protest, expressing strong concern over the government’s delay. Addressing the gathering, he reminded that before the 2023 Assembly elections, the then BRS government had sanctioned funds for the widening of the Maniguda–Hyderabad stretch. However, after the elections, he alleged, the project was put on hold under the pretext of pending court cases.

Rohit Reddy urged both the state and central governments to act swiftly, saying public safety should not be compromised any further. “The government must begin the expansion work without delay and ensure that no more innocent lives are lost due to official negligence,” he emphasized.

The protest concluded peacefully, but locals warned that if immediate steps were not taken, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.