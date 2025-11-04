Azharuddin Assigned Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises Portfolios in Telangana Cabinet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially allotted portfolios to State Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, marking a key step in the expansion of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s cabinet. According to government orders issued on Monday, Azharuddin has been entrusted with the Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises departments.

The former Indian cricket captain was sworn in as a minister on May 31, and the allocation comes four days after his induction into the state cabinet. With this, the total strength of the Telangana Council of Ministers has risen to 15, while two positions remain vacant.

Political observers note that Azharuddin’s inclusion and subsequent portfolio allocation come at a crucial time, coinciding with the Jubilee Hills by-election, where the Congress is seeking to consolidate minority support.

Also Read: KTR Slams Congress Over ‘Bulldozer Rule’, Urges Support for Sunitha in Jubilee Hills By-Election

According to sources, Azharuddin had expressed interest in securing a more prominent role, even suggesting that the Home portfolio be given to a Muslim representative to reinforce the government’s commitment to minority welfare. He reportedly stated that such a move would build confidence among Muslim voters and demonstrate the administration’s inclusive approach.

However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is said to have clarified that no key portfolios would be reassigned at this stage and that Azharuddin should proceed to take charge as the Minority Welfare Minister. The Chief Minister emphasized that the Congress government remains fully committed to the welfare and empowerment of minority communities, and that political stability in Jubilee Hills would not be affected by portfolio discussions.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the Home Ministry will remain unchanged, and the decision to assign Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises to Azharuddin was made after careful consideration of governance priorities and community expectations.