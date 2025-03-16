Andhra Pradesh Pays Rich Tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary, recognizing his immense sacrifice for the Telugu-speaking people.

Governor Hails Potti Sriramulu’s Legacy

Governor Nazeer emphasized that Potti Sriramulu’s life is a symbol of selflessness, bravery, and peaceful resistance, leaving an enduring legacy for future generations.

CM Naidu Remembers Telugu Icon

Chief Minister Naidu highlighted Potti Sriramulu’s determination and sacrifice in achieving a separate state for Telugu-speaking people. “The Telugu people will always remember the great man Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu,” he posted on ‘X’.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Heartfelt Tribute

Former CM and YSR Congress Party chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy honored Potti Sriramulu’s unwavering determination in a statement, saying his sacrifice will forever inspire generations of Telugu people.

Minister Nara Lokesh Acknowledges Supreme Sacrifice

IT Minister Nara Lokesh paid homage, recalling how Potti Sriramulu’s 56-day hunger strike led to the creation of Andhra State in 1953. “His life is an ideal for everyone, and his sacrifice is unforgettable,” Lokesh said.

Cross-Party Tributes for a Historic Figure

Ministers and leaders across political parties remembered Potti Sriramulu’s supreme sacrifice, acknowledging his crucial role in forming Andhra Pradesh.

Potti Sriramulu’s Role in Andhra’s Formation

Potti Sriramulu’s historic hunger strike in 1952 demanding a separate Telugu state led to the creation of Andhra State with Kurnool as its capital in 1953. Later, in 1956, Andhra State merged with Telangana to form Andhra Pradesh, before Telangana became a separate state in 2014.