Sports Minister Mandaviya Leads ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event saw enthusiastic participation nationwide, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leading the initiative at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad today.

Cyclists Gather in Ahmedabad for Fitness

Organized by SAI Gandhinagar, the event attracted around 650 cyclists, including members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gujarat, Ahmedabad Medical Association, and MPs Hasmukhbhai Patel and Dineshbhai Makwana.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares a Glimpse of Her Pregnancy Glow

The event was flagged off by Paralympian athlete Bhavana Choudhary, further emphasizing the importance of fitness and inclusion in sports.

Guinness World Record Holder Joins in Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Fit India movement gained momentum with the participation of Guinness World Record holder Rohtash Chaudhary, famously known as the “Push-up Man of India.”

At the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, Rohtash, who holds the record for most push-ups (one leg raised carrying a 27.2 kg pack) in one hour, inspired over 500 cycling enthusiasts, including:

Doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA)

School and college students

Members of Yogasana Bharat

Corporate professionals

Rohtash Chaudhary on the Importance of Fitness

Rohtash lauded the initiative, stating:

“Sundays on Cycle is a great initiative by Fit India. The enthusiasm among participants was remarkable, but I urge everyone, especially the youth, to cycle not just on Sundays but every day.”

Highlighting the rising obesity issue, he added:

“India has the third-highest number of obesity cases in the world after China and the USA. We need to be at the top in development, not obesity. Staying fit is crucial for the growth of our country.”

IMA Promotes Fitness Nationwide

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has organized Sundays on Cycle in 25 locations across the country.

Dr. Piyush Jain, Finance Secretary of IMA, stressed the importance of fitness in preventing lifestyle diseases:

“IMA is fully committed to the Fit India movement because prevention is better than cure. It’s crucial for everyone to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Cycling is a great full-body workout and also benefits mental well-being, making it an ideal exercise.”

Fit India Sundays on Cycle Initiative Expands

Since its launch in December 2024 by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has reached over 4,500 locations nationwide.

The event is held simultaneously at:

SAI Regional Centres

National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)

Khelo India Centres (KICs)

This initiative reaffirms the government’s commitment to promoting fitness and an active lifestyle among citizens.