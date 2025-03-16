Kiara Advani Shares a Glimpse of Her Pregnancy Glow

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Game Changer, is embracing her pregnancy glow, and fans can’t stop gushing over her radiant look.

Kiara’s Sunday Glow Moment

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself, highlighting the natural glow on her face. Her cheeks appeared flushed, showcasing the rosy hue often associated with pregnancy glow, caused by increased blood flow and hormonal changes.

She captioned the video: “Sunday Glow.”

Also Read: Hansal Mehta Criticizes India’s Entertainment Industry for ‘Mediocre Content’

Kiara & Sidharth’s Pregnancy Announcement

Last month, Kiara and her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra took fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first child after two years of marriage.

The couple shared an adorable picture of their hands holding tiny knitted socks, with the caption:

“The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon (sic).”

A Love Story to Remember

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While they prefer to keep their personal life private, they occasionally treat fans to sweet moments on social media.

Kiara’s Adorable Puppy Moment

Recently, the Kabir Singh actress melted hearts by sharing a wholesome moment with puppies. In the pictures, she is seen joyfully playing with two adorable puppies, radiating happiness and excitement.

First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement

On March 1, Kiara made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She was spotted at a film studio, where she happily posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van, looking as stunning as ever.

Final Thoughts

Kiara Advani continues to captivate fans with her pregnancy glow and heartwarming moments. As she embarks on this beautiful journey to motherhood, fans eagerly await more glimpses of her new chapter in life.