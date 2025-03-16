Hansal Mehta Criticizes India’s Entertainment Industry for ‘Mediocre Content’

Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has expressed his disappointment over the current state of India’s entertainment industry, criticizing its tendency to mass-produce mediocre content.

Praise for ‘Adolescence’ and Critique of Indian Content

In his latest Instagram post, Mehta praised the British crime drama “Adolescence” for its bold storytelling and technical brilliance. He contrasted it with the Indian film and television industry, which he believes is stuck in a cycle of safe and formulaic content.

“‘Adolescence’ on @netflix_in is perhaps the best TV show I’ve seen in years. It explores men, misogyny, and murder. It is a universal story of our times that scares you, shakes you up, and keeps you riveted.”

A Masterclass in Storytelling

Describing the series, the ‘Scam 1992’ director highlighted how each episode is a single-shot masterpiece, filled with tension, isolation, and chaos.

“The execution is awe-inspiring, and the casting is impeccable. You feel the chilling silences and absolute chaos in every episode – a mix of brave storytelling and virtuoso craft.”

India’s Reluctance to Take Creative Risks

Mehta also pointed out that a show like ‘Adolescence’ would likely be dismissed in India for being too niche or unsuitable for a mass audience.

“In a country like India, the idea of such a show would likely be deemed unsuitable for commissioning. It would never get made.”

He questioned whether exceptional content is limited to Western countries, while India focuses on mass-producing simplistic narratives.

The Need to Push Creative Boundaries

Despite his criticism, Mehta acknowledged that there is potential for Indian creators to elevate storytelling if given the right opportunities.

“The country that produces police procedurals as routinely as breakfast has shown us that there is a way—if there is the will—to push beyond the genre.”

Hansal Mehta’s Legacy in Meaningful Cinema

Having started his career in 1993 with the TV cookery show “Khana Khazana,” Hansal Mehta has established himself as a filmmaker known for socially relevant films like “Shahid,” “CityLights,” “Aligarh,” and the highly acclaimed web series “Scam 1992.” His latest work, “The Buckingham Murders,” continues his streak of thought-provoking storytelling.

Final Thoughts

Hansal Mehta’s remarks serve as a wake-up call for India’s entertainment industry to prioritize substance over commercial safety. His words emphasize the need for creative risks and bold storytelling in an industry that often underestimates its audience’s intelligence.