Andhra Pradesh Police Officer Shoots Himself: Here Are the Details

Amaravati: In a tragic incident, a senior police officer in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district took his own life by shooting himself with his service revolver inside the Tanuku Rural Police Station on Friday.

Sub-Inspector A.G.S. Murthy Found Dead in Police Station Washroom

Sub-Inspector A.G.S. Murthy, who was recently placed on Vacancy Reserve (VR) following allegations related to a case, was temporarily called back to duty due to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to the district.

Murthy arrived at the station in the morning, spent some time sitting at his desk, and later proceeded to the washroom, where he shot himself in the head with his service weapon.

The loud gunshot alerted his colleagues, who rushed to the washroom, only to find Murthy lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Recent Allegations and Suspension from Duty

Murthy had been placed on Vacancy Reserve (VR) three months ago due to alleged dereliction of duty in handling a case. However, considering the security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Penugonda, he was asked to report for duty.

The officer had retrieved his service revolver from the Bhimavaram police depot on Thursday in preparation for his assignment.

Rise in Suicides Among Police Officers in Telugu States

This unfortunate incident is part of a worrying trend of police suicides in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in recent months.

The rising number of suicides among law enforcement officers has raised concerns about mental health issues, job-related stress, and personal struggles faced by police personnel.

Last month, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender addressed the issue, acknowledging that officers face multiple challenges, including financial stress, family disputes, emotional distress, and work pressure.

“There may be several factors contributing to these suicides. We cannot generalize that work pressure is the only reason. Some cases may involve job-related stress, but others stem from personal and financial issues,” Dr. Jitender stated.

Measures to Address Police Mental Health Issues

In response to the alarming increase in suicides among police personnel, police departments in Telugu states have begun implementing internal mechanisms to support officers dealing with mental health struggles, family issues, and emotional distress.

According to officials, the department has designated counselors and senior officers to provide mental health support to officers experiencing emotional or financial difficulties.

“If our internal mechanisms are not sufficient, we seek help from professional counselors to provide psychological support to officers facing severe stress,” the DGP added.

Police Reforms and the Need for Mental Health Support

This tragic case underscores the urgent need for mental health support systems within law enforcement agencies.

Experts and retired police officers have repeatedly called for better working conditions, stress management programs, and access to psychological counseling for police personnel dealing with work-related stress and personal crises.

The Andhra Pradesh government is expected to review policies regarding police mental health, workload, and support systems in the wake of the increasing number of suicides among officers.