Anganwadi Teachers, Helpers Stage Protest at Indra Park, Police Detain Demonstrators

Hyderabad: Anganwadi teachers and helpers staged a protest at Indra Park Chowrastha on Thursday, demanding resolution of long-standing grievances related to salaries, retirement benefits, and working conditions. Police detained several participants and shifted them to nearby stations as the protest disrupted traffic.

The demonstrators, organized by the Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers Union, are seeking immediate implementation of commitments made by the ICDS Minister. Their key demands include payment of 24 days’ strike wages, revision of retirement benefits as per GO 8, and prompt release of arrears for mini teachers under the three-month PRC and retirees, including 10 months’ pending CBI payments.

Also Read: Car Accident on PVNR Express Highway in Mehdipatnam Leads to Major Traffic Snarls

Other demands highlighted by the union include: filling vacant posts, resuming pre-primary education at Anganwadi centers, assigning full educational responsibilities to Anganwadi staff, abolishing the FRS system, consolidating multiple online applications into a single portal, and providing mobile phones with 5G connectivity.

Teachers and helpers also emphasized the need to implement the 18th salary as promised in the Congress government manifesto and ensure proper Provident Fund (PF) benefits.

The protestors sat on a road blockade, urging authorities to address their grievances immediately. Union leaders warned that if demands are not met, they may intensify their agitation until satisfactory solutions are provided.