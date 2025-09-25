Hyderabad

Car Accident on PVNR Express Highway in Mehdipatnam Leads to Major Traffic Snarls

A car accident occurred near Mehdipatnam on the PVNR Express Highway when a Honda City lost control and mounted the divider at Pillar Number 25 on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 September 2025 - 17:55
Hyderabad: A car accident occurred near Mehdipatnam on the PVNR Express Highway when a Honda City lost control and mounted the divider at Pillar Number 25 on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Preliminary investigations by the Gudimalkapur police suggest that overspeeding could have been a key factor behind the mishap. Authorities are also looking into whether the driver had consumed alcohol before operating the vehicle.

The accident took place while the car was traveling from Mehdipatnam towards Tolichowki. Police officers arrived at the scene promptly, registered a case, and have begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents and commuters have been urged to exercise caution on the highway, particularly in areas prone to accidents, and to adhere to speed limits to prevent similar incidents.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
