Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad: Meteorological Department Warns of More Showers in Next 2 Hours

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in multiple areas of the city. The Meteorological Department has now issued a warning for continued heavy rains over the next two hours.

Areas including Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Masab Tank, Nampally, Lakkidikapool, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and surrounding localities of the Old City reported significant rainfall. Residents in these regions faced difficulties navigating through waterlogged streets, while traffic movement was slowed down in many parts.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary. People living in low-lying areas are especially advised to take precautions and stay alert as the risk of flooding remains high.

Officials stressed that heavy rains over the past few days have already caused considerable inconvenience, and the current weather conditions could exacerbate the situation. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, monitor weather updates, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.