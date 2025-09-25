Heavy Rains to Lash Telangana Today 25 September; IMD Issues Orange Alert

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana today, September 25, 2025, warning residents of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing several days of severe weather across the state through September 28.

State authorities have activated emergency response teams and urged citizens to exercise caution as the first major depression of the monsoon season approaches.

Low-Pressure System to Intensify

A low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal today is forecast to strengthen into a depression by September 26. This system is expected to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast around September 27.

Forecasters predict an 80% probability that the weather system will move through east, central, and south Telangana, placing most districts at risk of intense rainfall. A slight chance remains that the system could shift north, which would alter the impact area.

District-Wise Alerts and Forecast for Today

For Thursday, September 25, the IMD has issued specific warnings for districts across the state.

Yellow Alert: Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda.

Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph accompanied by lightning are likely in all districts. Temperatures: Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 23-29°C, with minimums around 21-22°C.

Orange Alert Issued for Coming Days

The weather is set to worsen over the next 48 hours. An Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204.4mm) has been issued for September 26 and 27 in eleven districts:

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and Impact

In Hyderabad, the sky will remain cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected to begin in the afternoon and intensify into the night. Persistent rainfall could lead to significant urban flooding and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas and IT corridors like Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Hi-Tech City.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has activated its emergency helpline (040-21111111) for public assistance.

Government Prepares for Severe Weather

The Telangana government has placed disaster response teams on standby and issued advisories for residents to avoid flood-prone areas. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as this is expected to be the most significant weather event of the current monsoon season.

The IMD forecast indicates that rainfall will remain active until at least October 1, with the peak impact expected on September 26-27. Residents are strongly advised to stay updated with official alerts, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautions against waterlogging.