Annerie Dercksen Earns First South Africa Women’s National Contract

Pace-bowling all-rounder Annerie Dercksen has secured her first South Africa women’s national contract, marking a significant milestone in her cricketing career. The 23-year-old’s inclusion in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) 15-member contracted players list for the 2025/26 season comes at the expense of Lara Goodall and Delmi Tucker.

Rising Through the Ranks

Annerie made her T20I debut in 2023, but 2024 proved to be her breakthrough year. She established herself in the Proteas team, making her Test and ODI debuts. Her performances include:

17 T20Is : 161 runs, 5 wickets

: 161 runs, 5 wickets 4 ODIs : 70 runs, 6 wickets

: 70 runs, 6 wickets 2 Tests: 60 runs

She was also part of South Africa’s runner-up finish in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup and later won the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

CSA Praises Dercksen’s Inclusion

CSA Executive: National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe, expressed excitement over the squad announcement:

“We are proud to announce the Proteas Women’s contracted squad for the 2025/26 season. It’s a momentous occasion for Annerie Dercksen, whose performances have been impressive as she cemented her spot in the team, earning a well-deserved first national contract.”

Nkwe also highlighted CSA’s commitment to rewarding consistent performance, especially after South Africa reached their second consecutive World Cup final.

Focus on ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Led by captain Laura Wolvaardt and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, the Proteas Women are now focused on their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India. Before that, the team will compete in a tri-series in Sri Lanka featuring India and the host nation, from April 27 to May 11.

Nkwe emphasized the importance of this squad:

“As we prepare for a pivotal year with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, this squad offers the right balance of experience and youthful energy.”

South Africa Women’s Contracted Squad 2025/26

Anneke Bosch

Tazmin Brits

Nadine de Klerk

Annerie Dercksen

Ayanda Hlubi

Sinalo Jafta

Marizanne Kapp

Ayabonga Khaka

Masabata Klaas

Suné Luus

Eliz-Mari Marx

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Tumi Sekhukhune

Chloé Tryon

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain)

With a blend of experienced players and rising stars, South Africa Women’s cricket team is set for a thrilling season ahead.