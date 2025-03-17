India Ready to Leave Their Footprints in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

Pattaya, Thailand: The Indian beach soccer national team has arrived in Pattaya, Thailand, marking their return to the prestigious AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup after an 18-year absence. The team is determined to make an impact on the international stage as they prepare to face formidable opponents in Group A.

India’s Group Stage Fixtures

India will begin their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 campaign against hosts Thailand on March 21. This will be followed by crucial matches against Kuwait on March 22 and Lebanon on March 24. With a challenging road ahead, the Indian squad is eager to showcase their talent and resilience on the sands of Pattaya.

Journey to Thailand: A Step Towards Glory

The squad embarked on their journey from Gujarat on March 16, traveling via Delhi to Bangkok, before taking a road trip to Pattaya. As they absorbed the sights of Bangkok’s skyline and lush landscapes, their excitement and anticipation for the tournament only grew stronger.

Coach Faizal Confident About India’s Chances

Head coach Mohd Faizal Bin So’od is optimistic about India’s chances in the tournament, emphasizing the element of surprise that his team holds.

“Having not participated in this competition for nearly two decades, we hold an element of surprise. We’ve analyzed our opponents, but they have little to no data on us. That unpredictability could work in our favor,” said the Malaysian coach.

Rohith Y. Named India’s Captain

In an inspiring moment, coach Faizal named Rohith Y. as the captain of the team. A fisherman’s son from Kerala, Rohith has been playing beach soccer since childhood. His deep understanding of the sport, coupled with his natural leadership qualities, makes him the perfect choice to lead India’s charge.

“We are ready,” said Rohith with determination. “We’ve put in the hard work, and every player is eager to prove himself. Playing against the host nation is never easy, but that’s the kind of challenge we thrive on. When the going gets tough, we rise.”

India’s Road to the Quarterfinals

With only the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, India understands the challenges ahead. However, the team is fueled by grit, passion, and an unyielding hunger to succeed.

As India steps onto the sands of Pattaya, their mission is clear—to mark their return to international beach soccer with a statement performance. Stay tuned as the Indian team fights for glory in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025.