Tamannaah Bhatia Aspires to Play Late Star Sridevi on Screen

Mumbai: A Dream Role

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has expressed her desire to portray the late legendary star Sridevi on screen, calling her “super iconic.”

When asked if she would like to play a style icon on screen, Tamannaah, who turned muse for label Bloni at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, immediately named Sridevi.

“It would be Sridevi, ma’am. I think she was super iconic, and she’s somebody I always admired,”

Sridevi: The First Female Superstar

Sridevi was a trailblazer in Indian cinema, known for breaking stereotypes and excelling in a wide range of genres, from comedy to intense drama.

Tagged as the “first female superstar” of Indian cinema, Sridevi worked in multiple film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Her illustrious career spanned over 50 years, delivering unforgettable performances in films like:

Mr. India

Sadma

Himmatwala

Khuda Gawah

Laadla

Judaai

English Vinglish

Her final film, Mom (2017), was a gripping crime thriller where she played a vigilante mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter.

Tamannaah’s Upcoming Projects

Tamannaah was last seen in the heist thriller “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” directed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.

She will next appear in the Telugu supernatural thriller “Odela 2”, directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi.

About Odela 2

The film stars Tamannaah, Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, along with Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

Odela 2 is a sequel to Odela Railway Station, which was based on real-life incidents that took place in Odela village, Telangana. The original film featured Hebah Patel, Pujita Ponnada, Vasishta N. Simha, and Sai Ronak in pivotal roles.