Explosive Teaser of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Released

Chennai: A Treat for Fans

The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram‘s eagerly awaited film, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, released a thrilling teaser on Monday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shared the teaser, writing,

“Here is the teaser of #ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi”

Vijayashanthi as a Fearless IPS Officer

The teaser opens with Vijayashanthi playing the role of Vyjayanthi, a fearless IPS officer. She is seen taking on rowdy elements, stating that in her 10-year career, she has faced numerous such encounters.

Every time she confronts death, the first image that comes to her mind is that of her son, Arjun, highlighting the strong bond between them.

A Mother’s Dream vs Fate’s Plans

In the teaser, Vyjayanthi asks her son Arjun for a birthday gift—she wants him to become a police officer like her. However, fate has other plans. Arjun turns into something unexpected—a powerful force that controls the city of Vizag, overshadowing even the cops and lawyers.

Vyjayanthi, a woman of principles, believes in justice, regardless of whether she is on duty or not. She stands up for what is right, even if the person at fault is her own kin. A face-off between mother and son becomes inevitable.

A Nod to a Cult Classic

Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS is a character that Vijayashanthi previously played in a yesteryear film, which emerged as a superhit and is now considered a cult classic.

Cast & Crew

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu. Sources close to the unit reveal that the film’s talkie portions have already been completed, and once the remaining work wraps up, the producers will announce the release date.

Cinematography : Ram Prasad

: Ram Prasad Music : Ajaneesh Loknath

: Ajaneesh Loknath Editing : Tammiraju

: Tammiraju Screenplay : Srikanth Vissa

: Srikanth Vissa Art Direction : Brahma Kadali

: Brahma Kadali Action Choreography: Ramakrishna and Peter Hein

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film features Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.