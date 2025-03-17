Bollywood Influencer Orry Faces Legal Trouble for Consuming Alcohol in Katra

Mumbai: Bollywood social media influencer Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The sacred town, which is close to the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage site, has strict rules prohibiting alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and Orry, along with several others, is facing charges for violating these laws.

FIR Registered Against Orry and Seven Others for Alcohol Consumption

According to police sources, an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against Orry and seven other individuals for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. The FIR was lodged after a complaint was filed regarding guests at the hotel consuming alcohol, despite being informed of the prohibition due to the sacred nature of the area.

The FIR, numbered 72/25, was registered on March 15, and the complaint involves several guests, including Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina. They reportedly consumed alcohol in a hotel cottage suite, even though they had been explicitly told that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were prohibited in the area.

Authorities Take Strict Action Over Religious Sentiment Violation

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from local authorities, who have emphasized that such behavior disrespects the religious sentiments of the local population. The SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, ordered strict action against those involved to ensure that such violations are not tolerated at religious sites.

A police team, under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra, and SHO Katra, was formed to identify and track down the individuals who violated the rules. SSP Reasi has made it clear that the authorities will deal with such acts, particularly those involving alcohol and drugs, with an “iron hand” to maintain peace and uphold the sanctity of the pilgrimage site.

The Impact of the Incident on Religious Sites

The incident in Katra highlights the ongoing issue of maintaining the sanctity of religious places while accommodating visitors. With many sacred sites in India having strict codes of conduct, such violations are often met with public outrage and legal consequences, as seen in this case. The authorities have reiterated that such actions, which disrupt the peaceful environment of religious areas, will not be tolerated.

As the investigation continues, Orry and the other individuals involved could face legal action for their disrespectful behavior at a revered site like Vaishno Devi.