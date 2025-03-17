Netanyahu Moves to Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Amid Rising Tensions

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated the process to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security service), amid escalating tensions between the Prime Minister and the security agency.

Reasons Behind Netanyahu’s Decision to Dismiss Ronen Bar

In a statement released on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Bar was summoned to a meeting, where he was informed that a proposal for his dismissal would be presented to the Israeli government later this week. Netanyahu publicly explained that the decision to dismiss Bar was driven by a “lack of trust” in the Shin Bet Chief.

In response, Bar issued a statement, asserting that his loyalty as Shin Bet Chief lies with the Israeli public and national security, not with Netanyahu personally. Bar criticized Netanyahu’s demand for personal loyalty, stating that it contradicts the public interest, is fundamentally flawed, and violates the Shin Bet Law.

Dispute Over Accountability for October 7 Hamas Attack

The move comes amidst a growing public dispute between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet over the agency’s failure to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Shin Bet, responsible for monitoring Palestinian militant groups, acknowledged its failure to anticipate the deadly assault on Israel. However, the agency also pointed fingers at Netanyahu’s government policies, which it claims enabled the “massive buildup” of Hamas.

While Netanyahu has rejected calls for a state commission of inquiry into his government’s handling of the attack, Bar has continued to demand an investigation into all relevant parties, including the Prime Minister himself. Bar emphasized that such an inquiry is critical for ensuring public security.

Political Tensions and “Qatar Gate” Inquiry

The tensions between Netanyahu and Bar are not limited to the Hamas attack. The two have also been at odds over an investigation known as “Qatar Gate,” which centers on the relationships between Netanyahu’s aides and the Qatari government. Qatar has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, yet the two nations do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, Netanyahu’s complaint against Bar’s predecessor, Nadav Argaman, has added to the political tensions. Netanyahu accused Argaman of “blackmailing a sitting Prime Minister” after Argaman made claims about having extensive knowledge of Netanyahu’s actions, suggesting he would reveal everything if Netanyahu “acted in contravention of the law.”

Growing Friction Between Netanyahu and Israel’s Security Establishment

Netanyahu’s move to dismiss Bar highlights the increasing strain between the Prime Minister and Israel’s security establishment, especially as the country remains embroiled in war and political divisions. As these tensions continue to unfold, the political landscape in Israel is becoming increasingly polarized, with questions surrounding Netanyahu’s leadership and decision-making at the forefront.