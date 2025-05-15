AP DSC 2025: Final Call for Job Seekers – Last Few Hours Left to Apply!

Amaravati: A crucial alert for job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh: the application window for the AP Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2024 recruitment drive will officially close tonight at 11:59 PM. Over 3 lakh applications have already been received across the state, according to the School Education Department.

Final Chance to Apply Before Deadline

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised not to wait until the last minute. Officials urge eligible aspirants to complete the application process before the deadline lapses to avoid last-minute technical issues or disqualification.

Largest Recruitment Notification Under Current Government

This Mega DSC notification, issued on April 20, is the largest teacher recruitment drive announced since the new coalition government assumed office in Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 16,347 teacher vacancies across the state.

Vacancy Breakdown: District and Zonal-Level Posts

Out of the 16,347 posts:

14,088 are district-level positions

are district-level positions 2,259 are state and zonal-level positions

Post-wise details include:

SGT (Secondary Grade Teachers) – 6,599 posts

– 6,599 posts School Assistants – 7,487 posts

– 7,487 posts State-level posts – 259

Zonal distribution includes:

Zone 1 – 400 posts

– 400 posts Zone 2 – 348 posts

– 348 posts Zone 3 – 570 posts

– 570 posts Zone 4 – 682 posts

Online Exam Schedule and Hall Ticket Release

The online written exams are scheduled from June 6 to July 6, spanning an entire month. Hall tickets will be available for download starting May 30.

Answer Key and Merit List Timeline

Preliminary key will be released two days after each exam

Objections on the key can be submitted within 7 days

The final key will be published after resolving all objections

will be published after resolving all objections Merit list will be announced 7 days after the final key release

Application Fee and Submission

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹750 per post. Only online applications will be accepted.