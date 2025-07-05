AP Ration Cards: How Many Days Will It Take to Issue the New Smart Cards?

Amaravati: In a major step towards public welfare, the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is set to roll out new smart ration cards starting August 2025. As part of its Super Six promises, the government is focusing on better delivery of essential schemes, and ration card distribution is currently at the forefront.

Smart Ration Cards with QR Code Features

The new smart ration cards will replace the old ones and come with QR codes, enabling instant access to beneficiary details. These cards will not feature political leaders’ photographs. Instead, they will carry the official government emblem and the photo of the beneficiary, ensuring a more transparent and professional design.

1.48 Crore Cards to Be Issued, Including 2 Lakh New Cards

According to officials, around 1.46 crore old ration cards will be replaced, and an additional 2 lakh new ration cards will be issued to fresh applicants. The smart cards are aimed at streamlining welfare distribution and improving transparency in beneficiary data.

How to Check Ration Card Status Online

Applicants can check the status of their ration card online using the official website: https://vswsonline.ap.gov.in.

Follow these steps:

Visit the homepage Click on the ‘Service Request Status Check’ link Enter the reference number provided during application Complete the captcha and click on ‘Search’ View the status of your ration card application

A Key Step in Implementing Super Six Welfare Schemes

The smart ration card rollout is part of the Super Six welfare schemes promised by the NDA alliance during elections. With several promises already implemented, this move is expected to benefit millions of economically weaker families across Andhra Pradesh by ensuring access to food grains and other government benefits without delays or errors.