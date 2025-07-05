Is BJP Set to Drop Raja Singh? By-election Likely in Goshamahal?

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has submitted his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signaling internal tensions within the party’s Telangana unit. His letter addressed to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has stirred speculation that the party may now officially distance itself from him.

Raja Singh’s Discontent with State BJP Leadership

Sources say that Raja Singh was unhappy with the recent BJP state president election process, which prompted him to raise concerns with the central leadership. Taking it a step further, he submitted a resignation letter to Kishan Reddy and reportedly declared that he is no longer associated with the BJP. He is also said to have approached the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, asking for his MLA membership to be canceled.

Internal Pressure to Remove Raja Singh

Several senior BJP leaders within the state have long expressed concerns about Raja Singh’s controversial behavior, which they believe has repeatedly embarrassed the party. Now, with his own resignation on record, many see this as the perfect opportunity to expel him officially.

Party sources suggest that discussions have taken place among top leaders, including Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and new state president Ramchander Rao, with the central leadership being informed through a formal letter.

Central Leadership’s Green Signal Awaited

If the BJP high command approves, a letter outlining the party’s decision on Raja Singh will be sent to the Assembly Speaker. A senior BJP leader confirmed to Namasthe Telangana that they are waiting for orders from the central leadership before taking the final step.

By-Election in Goshamahal Constituency?

If Raja Singh’s resignation is accepted both by the BJP and the Assembly Speaker, it could lead to a by-election in the Goshamahal constituency. Along with Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal could witness a bypoll later this year. Sources indicate that the notification for these by-elections might coincide with the Bihar Assembly election schedule, expected to be released in October 2025.