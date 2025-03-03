AP SSC Hall Tickets 2025 Officially Released: Direct Link, Exam Schedule, and Key Details

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP SSC Hall Tickets 2025 for Class 10 students. Over 8 lakh registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, to appear for the board exams starting March 17, 2025.

How to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Visit bse.ap.gov.in. Click the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your School Code and Password. Submit details to view/download the hall ticket. Verify all details (name, roll number, exam center) and save a printout.

Note: The hall ticket includes your nominal roll number and exam center details. Students must carry it to the exam venue along with a valid ID proof.

AP SSC 2025 Exam Schedule

The exams will run from March 17 to March 31, 2025, between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM (except vocational papers). Key dates:

Date & Day Subject Maximum Marks Time March 17 (Mon) First Language (Group A) 100 9:30 AM–12:45 PM March 19 (Wed) Second Language 100 9:30 AM–12:45 PM March 21 (Fri) English 100 9:30 AM–12:45 PM March 24 (Mon) Mathematics 100 9:30 AM–12:45 PM March 31 (Mon) Social Science 100 9:30 AM–12:45 PM

Special Papers:

March 29: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

SSC Vocational Course (Theory) March 22 & 29: OSSC Main Language Papers (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Exam Center Rule: Students must appear at their originally allotted center. Requests for center changes will not be entertained.

Question Paper Responsibility: Ensure you receive the correct question paper. Incorrect submissions will lead to cancellation.

Ensure you receive the . Incorrect submissions will lead to cancellation. Hall Ticket Mandate: Carry a printed hall ticket to the exam center with a valid ID proof.

Carry a printed hall ticket to the exam center with a valid ID proof. Reporting Time: Arrive by 8:45 AM to avoid last-minute delays.

Additional Details

Exam Duration: Most papers will run for 3 hours and 15 minutes , except vocational courses (2 hours).

Most papers will run for , except vocational courses (2 hours). Result Impact: Performance in SSC exams affects eligibility for higher education streams.

Official Warning: The DGE has clarified that hall tickets will not be reissued if lost after downloading. Students are advised to keep multiple copies safely.

With exams just two weeks away, students are advised to review the official schedule and download hall tickets immediately. For technical issues, contact the DGE helpline or visit your school coordinator.

Disclaimer: All details are sourced from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. For updates, visit bse.ap.gov.in.