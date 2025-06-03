All-Party Delegation Wraps Up Diplomatic Mission; Asaduddin Owaisi Reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi returned to the city on Monday after concluding a multi-nation diplomatic visit. He was part of an all-party delegation that visited Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Delegation Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda

The visit was spearheaded by BJP leader and Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda. The delegation included representatives from various political parties, reflecting India’s united front on international security matters.

Focus on Anti-Terrorism Cooperation

The primary goal of the visit was to highlight India’s unwavering stand against terrorism. Discussions during the tour centered around enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties with key partner nations.

Bipartisan Unity on Foreign Policy

Owaisi’s participation alongside leaders from other parties demonstrated a bipartisan approach to crucial foreign policy issues. His inclusion emphasized the need for political unity in representing India’s interests abroad.

Warm Welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Supporters and party workers welcomed Owaisi at the Hyderabad airport. Briefly addressing the media, he termed the visit “productive and essential” for building trust and cooperation with friendly nations.

Strengthening Ties with the Gulf and North Africa

The delegation’s engagements included meetings with senior officials and diplomats in all four countries. The visit served to reinforce India’s diplomatic and strategic partnerships, especially in the Gulf and North African regions.