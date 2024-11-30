Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Telangana to Unite for Caste Census: Aimed at Welfare for All

Hyderabad: As the ongoing caste census continues in Telangana, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the people of the state to actively participate in the survey. He emphasized that the data collected through this initiative will play a crucial role in shaping the welfare schemes for all residents of Telangana, not just the poor.

In a statement, Owaisi explained that the caste census aims to gather detailed information on the demographic composition of the state, which will help the government plan and implement welfare policies effectively. “The data gathered by the officials will help the government in planning and implementing welfare schemes for the people of the state,” Owaisi said.

He also clarified that the survey is not limited to the economically disadvantaged sections of society. “This is not just a survey for the poor, but for every individual residing in Telangana,” Owaisi asserted. The census, he added, is designed to empower and uplift the marginalized, including the destitute, by using the collected data to tailor state welfare schemes to their needs.

Owaisi further urged residents of gated communities and apartment buildings to cooperate with the enumerators conducting the census. He stressed the importance of making arrangements to facilitate the smooth execution of the survey in such areas. “People living in these communities should take responsibility and ensure that enumerators have access to collect the necessary information,” he stated.

In a gesture of support, Owaisi shared that a team of officials visited his residence on Saturday as part of the census process, where they recorded the details of his family. He encouraged the people of Telangana to see the caste census as a vital tool for ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach everyone, regardless of their caste, and to actively contribute to its success.

The caste census is being conducted across the state with the aim of collecting comprehensive data that will guide the Telangana government in its decision-making process regarding welfare and social upliftment initiatives. Owaisi’s call for unity and participation in the census is an appeal to ensure that every citizen of Telangana is represented, paving the way for inclusive growth and development.