Telangana SSC Students to be Awarded Marks Instead of Grades from 2024-25 Academic Year

Hyderabad: In a significant shift in the evaluation system, the Telangana government has announced that students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Exams will be awarded marks instead of grades, starting from the 2024-25 academic year. This move marks the end of the Grade Point Average (GPA) system that has been in place for over a decade.

Under the current system, students are allocated grades like A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, D2, and E based on their marks, with A1 being the highest and E the lowest. However, with the introduction of the marks-based system, students will now receive numerical scores that are expected to facilitate a clearer and more transparent admission process for junior colleges.

While the grading system remains in place for the current academic year, with 80 marks allocated for external exams and 20 marks for internal assessments, the government plans to completely phase out the grading system in favor of awarding marks. This decision is primarily aimed at streamlining the online admission process for junior colleges in Telangana, which has been hindered by the complexity of comparing GPA scores. The move will ensure that students can be fairly ranked and admitted to junior colleges across the state.

The government has also decided to remove internal assessments for students in Class X starting from the 2025-26 academic year. This means that, in the future, 100% of the marks will be based on external exams conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The Class IX students, who will be in Class X in the academic year 2025-26, will not have internal assessments as part of their evaluation.

Also Read: SSC Exam Assessment: Telangana Govt Decides to Continue Existing System for Public Exams 2024-25

The Telangana government has further clarified that the 80-20 mark distribution system for external and internal exams will continue only for the 2024-25 academic year. The revised policy, awarding 100% marks for external exams, will be fully implemented from the 2025-26 academic year onwards.

This overhaul of the evaluation system is expected to bring about significant changes in the way SSC students are assessed and admitted to higher education. The introduction of a marks-based evaluation system aligns with the government’s broader goals of digitalizing the education sector and simplifying the admission process for students across the state.