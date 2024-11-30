SSC Exam Assessment: Telangana Govt Decides to Continue Existing System for Public Exams 2024-25

In a significant move to ensure consistency in the evaluation process, the Telangana State government announced on Friday that the current SSC Exam Assessment (Secondary School Certificate) Public Exams will continue for the academic year 2024-25. This decision has implications for thousands of students, parents, and educators across the state.

SSC Exam Assessment Key Highlights of the Decision

Assessment Structure for 2024-25: The existing structure of 80 marks for external exams and 20 marks for internal exams will remain unchanged.

and will remain unchanged. This framework ensures a balance between school-level continuous assessments and standardized external evaluation. Postponement of Changes: Earlier, the government had notified a shift to a 100% external assessment system , eliminating internal marks.

, eliminating internal marks. This change, however, will now be implemented starting from the 2025-26 academic year. Marks Instead of Grades: Unlike previous years where grades were awarded, the upcoming exams will return to the traditional marks-based system.

Why the Decision Matters

The Telangana government’s decision comes as a relief to students and educators who had concerns about the sudden shift in assessment methodology. The current system, which incorporates internal marks, encourages a more holistic evaluation of students’ performance throughout the year.

Educators believe that internal assessments play a vital role in promoting consistent efforts and participation in classroom activities. On the other hand, the postponed adoption of a 100% external examination system aligns with the government’s long-term vision of standardized evaluation, but with sufficient preparation time.

Also read: Maharashtra: No Change in Passing Marks for Maths and Science in SSC 2025 Exams

Impact on Students and Teachers

For Students:

The continuation of the current system allows students to leverage their classroom performance for 20% of their final scores.

It also reduces the pressure associated with a fully external examination model, offering a more balanced approach.

For Teachers:

Internal assessments provide teachers an opportunity to gauge their students’ understanding more intimately.

This decision ensures that teachers can continue contributing directly to the students’ final grades.

Future Implementation: 100% External SSC Exam Assessment

From the 2025-26 academic year, the government plans to transition entirely to a 100% external marks system. While the decision has been deferred for now, stakeholders are advised to begin preparations for this change. This shift will bring Telangana’s assessment methods in line with some other states in India, focusing exclusively on standardized external evaluations.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Educators’ Response:

Many teachers have welcomed the decision to maintain the current system for one more year.

They emphasize that the 20% internal assessment is crucial for motivating students to engage in regular classroom activities.

Parents’ Opinions:

Parents have expressed mixed reactions. While some see the current system as fair and balanced, others feel a full shift to external assessments could ensure uniformity in grading.

Students’ Perspective:

Students, especially those in Class 10, feel relieved by the continuation of the familiar system.

“This decision helps us focus on both internal projects and external exams without worrying about sudden changes,” said one SSC aspirant.

Benefits of Internal Assessments

The internal assessment system offers several advantages:

Encourages continuous learning and reduces last-minute cramming.

and reduces last-minute cramming. Provides students with multiple opportunities to showcase their knowledge and skills.

Builds confidence through regular feedback from teachers.

The Road Ahead

As the government prepares to implement the revised assessment system in 2025-26, schools must adapt their teaching methodologies to align with the upcoming changes. Training programs for educators, orientation sessions for students, and clear communication with parents will be key to a seamless transition.

Comparison: Current vs. Proposed Assessment Systems

Aspect Current (2024-25) Proposed (2025-26) Internal Marks 20% 0% External Marks 80% 100% Evaluation Approach Combined internal and external External-only Outcome Balanced assessment Standardized evaluation

What Does This Mean for Academic Excellence?

The move to retain the current system reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring fairness and providing students with adequate time to adapt to new policies. Both systems have their merits, but the gradual transition ensures stakeholders are not caught off-guard by sudden changes.

FAQs on SSC Assessment Changes

1. Will the internal marks system continue forever?

No, the internal marks system will be phased out starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

2. How are internal marks calculated?

Internal marks are based on periodic tests, assignments, and projects conducted throughout the year.

3. Why is the government planning to move to 100% external marks?

The shift aims to bring uniformity and transparency to the evaluation process, ensuring fair assessment standards for all students.

4. Are there any additional changes for 2024-25 exams?

Yes, marks will replace grades for SSC results this year.

5. How can students prepare for the future 100% external system?

Students are encouraged to focus on concept clarity, practice mock exams, and manage time effectively to excel in external evaluations.

Conclusion

The Telangana government’s decision to retain the current SSC assessment system for the 2024-25 academic year is a balanced and thoughtful approach. By deferring the implementation of 100% external exams to 2025-26, the government has provided ample time for stakeholders to adapt to the upcoming changes. This move underscores the importance of gradual reform in the education system to ensure the holistic development of students while maintaining fairness and transparency.