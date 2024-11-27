Maharashtra: No Change in Passing Marks for Maths and Science in SSC 2025 Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has clarified that there will be no change in the passing marks for Mathematics and Science in the upcoming 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. This clarification comes in response to confusion caused by the recent proposal from the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) regarding the reduction in passing marks.

In October, the SCF had proposed a reduction in the passing marks for Mathematics and Science from 35 to 20 marks in the Class 10 exams. The proposal, which was part of the revised curriculum recommendations, was intended to ease the pressure on students, particularly with regard to Mathematics, which has been a source of stress for many. The proposal also included a provision that students passing with these lowered marks would receive a remark on their certificates, limiting their ability to pursue higher education courses requiring knowledge of Mathematics or Science.

However, the Maharashtra State Board issued a circular recently, stating that the proposed changes would not apply to the 2025 SSC exams. “There is no change in passing marks for Mathematics and Science for the Class 10 exam to be conducted in February/March 2025,” the circular, issued by MSBSHE Secretary Devidas Kulal, clarified. “In future, when the changes are to be implemented, it will be communicated separately to students, parents, teachers, and schools.”

Also Read: Eknath Shinde Backs BJP CM Candidate, Defers Final Decision to PM Modi

The proposal for reduced passing marks, which was first presented under the SCF, had sparked mixed reactions from various quarters. While some educators and parents welcomed the move, arguing that it would reduce the stress associated with subjects like Mathematics and Science, others were concerned about the long-term implications for students’ academic and professional futures.

The proposal had also gained attention due to its controversial association with certain changes in the curriculum, including the inclusion of content related to Manusmriti, which led to debates and revisions. The final document, which was released last month, was largely aimed at improving the overall quality of education and addressing issues like student anxiety over difficult subjects.

This clarification by the Maharashtra State Board comes just months before the 2025 SSC exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 21, 2025, and continue until March 17, 2025. The HSC exams will begin slightly earlier on February 11, 2025, and run until March 18, 2025. Both sets of exams will be held earlier than in previous years, with the Board believing that early exams will help in timely commencement of the next academic year and facilitate smoother admissions to higher education courses.

With the exam dates approaching, students and educators alike can now prepare without the confusion regarding passing marks for Mathematics and Science. The Board has assured that any future changes to exam criteria will be communicated well in advance, ensuring clarity for all involved.