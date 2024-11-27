Eknath Shinde Backs BJP CM Candidate, Defers Final Decision to PM Modi

In a significant announcement following the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20, Eknath Shinde, the state’s caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, confirmed that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra would be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Shinde made it clear that the final decision regarding the CM candidate would rest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he expressed his commitment to abide by the BJP’s decision.

Shinde, addressing the media at a press conference in Thane, emphasized his efforts in leading the state as a “common man” who focused on developmental reforms for the people. He credited his success in implementing various projects to the unwavering support from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I thank Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra for the past 2.5 years,” Shinde said. He further added, “I worked like an activist, without any protocol. I did not seek attention, but rather focused on the welfare of the people.”

Despite his tenure as Maharashtra’s CM, Shinde announced that he would not interfere in the government formation process. Instead, he assured Prime Minister Modi that he would support whatever decision the BJP made regarding the next CM. “I have spoken to PM Modi and told him that I will not interfere. The final decision rests with him, and I will accept it,” Shinde stated.

The Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), retained power in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The alliance’s victory, announced on November 23, saw the BJP emerge as the largest party, securing 132 seats in the 288-member legislature. Shiv Sena won 57 seats, while the NCP bagged 41. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), struggled with only 38 seats combined.

Following the election results, Shinde resigned as Chief Minister on November 26 and assumed the role of caretaker CM until the new government is formed. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met with Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who formally requested Shinde to continue as caretaker CM due to the end of the outgoing Assembly’s term.

Despite the electoral victory, uncertainty surrounds the decision on who will be the next CM. Speculation continues within the Mahayuti alliance, with some reports suggesting possible internal rifts over the coveted position. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat had earlier hinted that clarity on the CM position would emerge after discussions between Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar, and top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Shinde might consider stepping down from the alliance and offering external support to the BJP if Fadnavis is chosen as the next CM. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also mentioned on Wednesday that the BJP had decided to appoint Fadnavis as the next CM, although the party has yet to make an official confirmation.

The delay in finalizing the CM decision has led to uncertainty and has stalled the oath-taking ceremony in the state. With negotiations still ongoing, the political landscape in Maharashtra remains in flux as the BJP and its allies seek a resolution to the leadership issue.