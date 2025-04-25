Islamabad: General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, the current Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, faces mounting criticism for his leadership style and strategic decisions, which analysts say are fuelling both internal unrest and regional instability.

Top Indian intelligence sources told that Munir’s prioritisation of the Kashmir conflict over Pakistan’s pressing domestic challenges—such as inflation, fuel shortages, and power outages—has led to rising public discontent. Protests in various Pakistani cities are intensifying, with citizens expressing frustration over worsening economic conditions and lack of basic services.

Civilian Government in the Shadows

Though Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration is widely seen as lacking autonomy, it has reportedly begun voicing subtle opposition to Munir’s hardline policies. Opposition parties, particularly Imran Khan’s PTI, accuse the army chief of dragging the country towards economic collapse and increased authoritarianism.

International Concerns Over Radicalisation and Militancy

There are growing concerns internationally about the alleged radicalisation of Pakistani diaspora communities. Sources point to Pakistan-linked individuals being implicated in security threats in the UK and Canada. Critics argue that Munir’s Islamist rhetoric, including calling Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and threatening to wage multiple wars for it, has emboldened extremist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). These statements have gained renewed scrutiny following the recent attack in Pahalgam.

Deteriorating Regional Relations

Munir’s aggressive posturing towards India—marked by missile tests and threats of swift retaliation—has heightened fears of escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours. Meanwhile, his policies towards Afghanistan have also come under fire. Despite historic ties, he has accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and ordered the mass deportation of 1.7 million Afghan refugees, straining cross-border relations and worsening the regional humanitarian crisis.

Human Rights and Crackdowns

Munir’s internal security operations, particularly in Balochistan, have drawn international condemnation. Reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have prompted criticism from human rights groups and neighbouring Iran. Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023, Munir oversaw widespread detentions, internet shutdowns, and the use of military courts to try civilians—actions that have been denounced by the US and European Union as signs of democratic backsliding.

Economic Crisis Deepens

Pakistan’s economy remains in turmoil, with inflation peaking at 37% in 2023. While Munir’s clampdown on dollar hoarding brought brief stability to the currency, it failed to attract sustainable foreign investment. The military’s dominance over key sectors like real estate through entities like the Fauji Foundation is frequently cited as a major impediment to private sector development.

Fading Global Support

Despite a 2023 visit to Washington, US officials remain skeptical of Pakistan’s ties to militant groups and its human rights record. The once-promising China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects continue to face setbacks due to ongoing security threats and corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE—historically close allies—are now shifting focus toward India for economic partnerships, signalling growing unease over Pakistan’s volatile situation.

As General Munir’s policies draw increasing scrutiny both at home and abroad, experts warn that Pakistan’s path forward may become even more turbulent unless a shift in strategy and governance is adopted.