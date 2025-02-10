Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Embarks on a Two-Day Visit to Singapore for Investment Summit

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has embarked on a crucial two-day visit to Singapore to promote the state’s upcoming investment summit, Advantage Assam, which is set to take place on February 25 and 26.

The visit is part of the state government’s broader initiative to attract global investments and establish Assam as a leading hub for business and industrial growth.

Promoting Investment Opportunities in Assam

During his visit, CM Sarma will meet top industry leaders and investors in Singapore to showcase Assam’s immense economic potential. His primary focus is on positioning the state as a strategic destination for investments across multiple sectors, including:

Semiconductors and Deep Technology – Exploring collaborations in cutting-edge technology fields.

– Exploring collaborations in cutting-edge technology fields. Infrastructure Development – Showcasing Assam’s expanding road, rail, and port connectivity.

– Showcasing Assam’s expanding road, rail, and port connectivity. Manufacturing & Industrial Growth – Highlighting opportunities in agro-processing, textiles, and heavy industries.

The Chief Minister took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the visit. “I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state’s growing potential in key sectors. We will be conducting a roadshow and holding one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities,” he posted.

A Series of High-Level Meetings with Global Investors

As part of the itinerary, CM Sarma will engage in several business meetings with leading Singaporean enterprises and multinational corporations. These discussions aim to foster deeper trade relations, secure foreign direct investments (FDI), and introduce Assam as a viable destination for economic expansion.

The visit to Singapore follows the CM’s earlier international investment outreach programs in South Korea and Japan, where he successfully engaged investors and invited them to participate in Advantage Assam 2025.

Advantage Assam: A Game-Changer for Economic Growth

The Advantage Assam summit is envisioned as a landmark event that will catalyze economic transformation in the state. The summit is expected to attract leading global investors, government agencies, and business leaders who will explore opportunities in Assam’s rapidly growing economy.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed optimism that the summit will result in significant investments in Assam, leading to the creation of new employment opportunities and fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“The Advantage Assam summit will not only bring in more investments but will also open up numerous government jobs and business opportunities for our people. We aim to provide a conducive business environment for both startups and large corporations,” Sarma stated.

Showcasing Assam’s Rich Cultural Heritage

Beyond economic engagement, the Advantage Assam summit will also serve as a platform to highlight Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global scale. One of the major attractions will be a grand performance of the traditional Jhumur dance, a cultural gem of the state’s tea tribe community.

The Chief Minister announced that over 7,500 dancers and artists will participate in this spectacular performance, making it a historic cultural event. Preparations are already in full swing, with extensive training workshops, constituency-level rehearsals, and district-wide performances leading up to the grand finale in Guwahati.

“This summit is not just about economic growth. It is also about showcasing Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience. The Jhumur dance performance will be an extraordinary spectacle that will bring our cultural heritage to the world stage,” Sarma added.

Strategic Vision for Assam’s Future

The Assam government is strategically positioning the state as a premier investment hub by focusing on infrastructural advancements, ease of doing business, and industrial diversification. With initiatives such as Advantage Assam, the state aims to boost economic growth, attract major investors, and generate large-scale employment.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Singapore visit is expected to play a pivotal role in securing significant investment commitments and strengthening international economic ties. As preparations for the Advantage Assam summit intensify, the event promises to be a milestone in the state’s journey toward economic prosperity and global recognition.