Attention Job Seekers: HMDA is Hiring on Contract, Not for Permanent Jobs
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has officially initiated the process to recruit 302 outsourced employees to meet the growing administrative demands following its recent expansion from 7 to 11 districts.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has officially initiated the process to recruit 302 outsourced employees to meet the growing administrative demands following its recent expansion from 7 to 11 districts.
Table of Contents
Recruitment Drive to Address Severe Staff Shortage
With a 40% shortage of permanent staff, HMDA is struggling to operate efficiently as several senior employees are retiring every month. Despite these challenges, the authority has not moved towards recruiting permanent staff. Instead, priority has been given to deputation and outsourcing, as confirmed by HMDA officials.
Also Read: 15 Minutes of Rain, 30 Minutes of Panic: Metro Disruption in Hyderabad
Expansion Leads to Increased Workload
Following the geographical expansion, HMDA’s operational responsibilities have significantly increased. This has further highlighted the urgent need for additional manpower. As a stopgap solution, tenders for outsourced recruitment were issued recently, and the selection process is expected to be completed by end of this month.
No Plans for Permanent Hiring Yet
Although there is rising demand for permanent government jobs, there has been no official notification or plan for such recruitments under HMDA. This has led to growing concern among job seekers that permanent positions may no longer be offered in the near future.
Key Highlights of HMDA Recruitment
- Total Outsourced Posts: 302
- Recruitment Mode: Outsourcing through tender
- Deadline: Selection by end of July 2025
- Reason: Staff shortage due to retirement and expansion
The HMDA’s preference for temporary staffing over permanent hiring reflects a broader trend in government bodies relying more on contractual employment for flexibility and cost efficiency.