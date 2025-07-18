Attention Job Seekers: HMDA is Hiring on Contract, Not for Permanent Jobs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has officially initiated the process to recruit 302 outsourced employees to meet the growing administrative demands following its recent expansion from 7 to 11 districts.

Recruitment Drive to Address Severe Staff Shortage

With a 40% shortage of permanent staff, HMDA is struggling to operate efficiently as several senior employees are retiring every month. Despite these challenges, the authority has not moved towards recruiting permanent staff. Instead, priority has been given to deputation and outsourcing, as confirmed by HMDA officials.

Expansion Leads to Increased Workload

Following the geographical expansion, HMDA’s operational responsibilities have significantly increased. This has further highlighted the urgent need for additional manpower. As a stopgap solution, tenders for outsourced recruitment were issued recently, and the selection process is expected to be completed by end of this month.

No Plans for Permanent Hiring Yet

Although there is rising demand for permanent government jobs, there has been no official notification or plan for such recruitments under HMDA. This has led to growing concern among job seekers that permanent positions may no longer be offered in the near future.

Key Highlights of HMDA Recruitment

Total Outsourced Posts: 302

302 Recruitment Mode: Outsourcing through tender

Outsourcing through tender Deadline: Selection by end of July 2025

Selection by end of July 2025 Reason: Staff shortage due to retirement and expansion

The HMDA’s preference for temporary staffing over permanent hiring reflects a broader trend in government bodies relying more on contractual employment for flexibility and cost efficiency.