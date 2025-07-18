15 Minutes of Rain, 30 Minutes of Panic: Metro Disruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday evening, disrupting metro train services across the city. The downpour began around 5:40 PM, significantly impacting the Nagole to Rayadurgam metro corridor. Metro services were temporarily suspended for 15 minutes, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at various stations.

Passengers Face Hardships Amid Metro Service Disruption

As the metro came to a sudden stop at Rayadurgam station, commuters returning home from work were caught in long delays and confusion. Stations saw huge crowds piling up, with water entering some metro entrances due to the intense rain.

Many office-goers and daily commuters faced difficulty in finding alternative transport, with some turning to their own vehicles and ride-hailing services to reach home. Netizens quickly took to social media platforms to share photos and videos of the rush and the halted services.

Metro Services Resume After Temporary Suspension

According to metro authorities, the disruption was due to technical issues caused by heavy rains, and services resumed after half an hour. Officials assured that steps will be taken to avoid such inconvenience in the future.

Public Demands Consistent Metro Operations During Rains

Citizens have urged Hyderabad Metro Rail to improve rain-preparedness and ensure uninterrupted services during weather changes. With the monsoon continuing in full swing, such incidents have raised concerns over urban mobility and public transport readiness.