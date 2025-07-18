Cybercrime Alert: WhatsApp ‘Challan PDF’ Was a Trap – ₹70,000 Looted

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a fertilizer dealer from Kankipadu village in Krishna district lost ₹70,000 in multiple transactions after opening a suspicious APK file disguised as a PDF challan received via a WhatsApp group.

Scam Unfolded Through a Fake “Challan PDF” APK File

The victim, Rambabu, who runs a fertilizer shop, received a file titled “Challan PDF” on a WhatsApp group of fellow dealers. Believing it to be a routine business document, he opened the file — not realizing it was an APK (Android Application Package) and not a real PDF.

Soon after opening the file:

His mobile phone overheated

and began acting abnormally. He received multiple bank debit messages.

Within minutes, cybercriminals siphoned off ₹49,500, followed by two more transactions of ₹10,000 each, totaling ₹70,000.

Quick Action by Victim Prevents Further Losses

Acting swiftly, Rambabu rushed to his bank and had his account immediately frozen. He then proceeded to file a cybercrime complaint with the local police.

Authorities have acknowledged the complaint and are investigating the digital trail to trace the fraudsters.

Police Warning: Never Open Unknown APK Files

Cybersecurity experts and police have reiterated:

Never open APK files

sent through WhatsApp or SMS unless you know the sender personally and trust the source. APK files can install malicious apps that bypass banking security, steal passwords, and gain remote access to phones.

Cyber Safety Tips for WhatsApp Users