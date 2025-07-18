“No Meat in Shravan!” – Hindu Raksha Dal Targets KFC in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal reportedly attacked a KFC outlet in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, alleging that the store was selling non-vegetarian food during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan). The group forcefully shut down the outlet, sparking tension in the area.

KFC Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Shravan

Shravan is considered one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar, during which many devotees observe fasts and avoid consuming non-vegetarian food. The Hindu Raksha Dal claimed that KFC’s sale of chicken products during this sacred time was disrespectful to Hindu beliefs.

Video footage from the scene shows members of the group confronting staff and forcibly closing the outlet, chanting religious slogans and accusing the fast-food chain of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Police Informed, Investigation Underway

Local authorities were alerted about the incident. No injuries were reported, but the situation created a brief panic among shoppers and employees in the area. Police have taken note of the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage for possible legal action.

Officials stated that such matters should be dealt with through legal channels and not through mob action or forced shutdowns.

Ongoing Debate Over Religious Sensitivities and Business Operations

The incident has reignited debate around the balance between religious beliefs and business rights in public spaces. While Shravan is a period of spiritual observance for many, others argue that businesses serving a diverse population cannot be expected to stop selling certain items without formal orders.