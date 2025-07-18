Harish Rao Explodes on Revanth Reddy: “Stop Lying, Apologize to KTR!”

Hyderabad: In a sharp political attack, former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao launched a blistering critique against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making baseless and derogatory remarks against K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and misleading the public on the Banakacharla irrigation issue.

Harish Rao: “Revanth Reddy Suffering from Lying Syndrome”

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Harish Rao said:

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Harish Rao said:

"Revanth Reddy is lying about the Banakacharla discussions. While AP Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed it was discussed in Delhi, Revanth Reddy denies it. This shows he is suffering from a disease called Lying Syndrome."

He claimed all major Andhra Pradesh newspapers reported that Banakacharla was discussed in the Central Jal Shakti meeting, contradicting the CM’s public statements.

“KTR Didn’t Carry Bags Like Revanth”: Harish Rao Fires Back

Rao further attacked CM Revanth Reddy for attempting to drag KTR’s name into unrelated controversies:

“When we raise the Banakacharla issue, Revanth tries to deflect it by bringing up drugs and ganja. KTR didn’t carry anyone’s bags like Revanth. If there is any evidence against KTR, show it publicly. Otherwise, apologize.”

He also ridiculed Revanth’s alleged midnight meetings, saying:

“Revanth Reddy has a habit of jumping walls at midnight. What connection does KTR have with someone who died in Dubai?”

“Phone Tapping, Lawlessness, and Collapse of Administration”

Harish Rao made serious allegations that under the Congress-led Telangana government, the situation in the state has deteriorated:

Students in gurukul schools are falling sick due to diseases like malaria and dengue .

are falling sick due to diseases like . Law and order has broken down, with recent attacks on BRS leaders including: Vemula Prashanth Reddy Harish Rao’s own camp office Padi Kaushik Reddy Sunitha Lakshma Reddy Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

has broken down, with recent including:

He added:

“Even phones of BRS leaders and journalists are being tapped. Yet, the ED is not arresting Revanth because of his ties with Union Minister Kishan Reddy.”

BRS Unfazed by Political Intimidation, Says Harish Rao

Harish Rao concluded by saying: