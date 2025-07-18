Deadly Pahalgam Attack Leads to Global Action: US Declares TRF a Terror Group

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic and security development, the United States has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The move comes in response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Strong India-US Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Reacting to the US announcement, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed the move and described it as a “strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote:

"A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba proxy—as an FTO and SDGT. It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for terrorism. #OpSindoor"

US Secretary of State: TRF Faces Full Legal Action

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the official announcement, stating:

“This action demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting national security, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.”

He confirmed that TRF is now included under the US laws and executive orders targeting global terror outfits. The April 22 Pahalgam attack, carried out by TRF, resulted in the worst civilian massacre in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

What the Designation Means for TRF

By declaring TRF as an FTO and SDGT:

Their access to global financial networks will be blocked

TRF operatives will face tighter international scrutiny

Pressure will mount on Pakistan-based terror groups that use new names to evade accountability

UN and Global Community Condemn Pahalgam Attack

The US action comes days after a strong UN Security Council statement condemned the brutal Pahalgam massacre and urged that perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism must be brought to justice.

TRF had targeted religiously identified tourists, including 25 Indian and Nepali visitors, and a local pony handler during the attack.

India’s Long-Standing Push Against Terror Proxies

India has long demanded global recognition of TRF’s role in cross-border terrorism, highlighting how terror groups continue to operate under new names. The US move is seen as a major diplomatic success for India, signaling that terrorism in any form will not be tolerated.