Aus Open: Sabalenka Routs Andreeva for Third Successive Quarterfinal at Melbourne Park

Melbourne: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into her third consecutive Australian Open quarterfinal with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mirra Andreeva on Sunday.

Record-Breaking Streak at Melbourne Park

The win marks Sabalenka’s 18th consecutive victory at the Australian Open, tying her with Victoria Azarenka for the longest winning streak at Melbourne Park this decade. The two-time defending champion is now aiming for her third straight Australian Open title.

Commanding Performance

Sabalenka, who had lost to Andreeva during their only previous meeting at a major—Roland Garros last year—turned the tables with a commanding performance. The Belarusian broke the 17-year-old’s serve four times and held her own serve throughout the match, improving her overall head-to-head record against Andreeva to 4-1.

Benefiting from the quick conditions inside Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka registered 15 winners against 11 unforced errors and served three aces, according to the WTA.

“It’s always tough matches against Mirra; she’s so young but so mature and playing such great tennis,” Sabalenka said post-match. “I was super happy with the level today, and I hope conditions help me and I hope it’s going to be the same until the end of the tournament.”

Consistent Grand Slam Success

Sabalenka’s consistency at Grand Slams is notable, having reached the quarterfinals or better in 11 of the 15 Grand Slam tournaments she’s played since 2020, including a streak of nine in a row.