Lakemba Mosque Aims to Make History with Regular Call to Prayer Broadcast

Australia’s largest mosque, Lakemba Mosque, also known as the Masjid Ali Bin Abi Talib, has submitted a proposal to the Canterbury-Bankstown Council in Sydney to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer, or adhan, every week. If approved, this would make Lakemba Mosque the first mosque in Sydney to regularly broadcast the call to prayer throughout the year, marking a significant step toward cultural and religious inclusion in Australia.

Proposal for Weekly Adhan Broadcast at Lakemba Mosque

The mosque, which is located in Sydney’s western suburbs, is seeking permission to install four loudspeakers on its minaret. The adhan would be broadcast every Friday before the Jummah prayer, which occurs around midday. The five-minute call to prayer would be a regular feature for the local Muslim community, with the mosque’s owners, the Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA), highlighting the significance of the proposal for their community.

According to planning documents, nearly two-thirds of the population in Lakemba identified as Islamic in the 2021 census, and approximately one-quarter of the residents spoke Arabic at home. The LMA spokesperson emphasized that this proposal is a modest yet meaningful step for the community and would reflect Australia’s growing recognition of its multicultural identity and religious diversity.

Community Support and Consideration for Local Harmony

The LMA spokesperson further explained that the broadcast would be scheduled at midday, a time when most people are at work, school, or engaged in other activities, thus minimizing any potential disruptions. The proposal has garnered positive feedback from the local community, with many residents expressing their support for the cultural and religious inclusion it represents.

The LMA spokesperson also noted that there had been no formal objections to the proposal through the council application process, with informal feedback from neighbors being respectful and supportive. The mosque’s leadership emphasized that the adhan is a spiritual moment and a peaceful reminder for worshippers to attend the mosque for prayer. It is not a sermon, speech, or call to action.

Lakemba Mosque: A Symbol of Religious and Cultural Inclusion

Lakemba Mosque has been a cornerstone of the Muslim community in Sydney since its opening in 1977, which was attended by former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. It is widely considered the most significant mosque in Australia. The proposal to broadcast the adhan is seen as a step toward greater recognition and respect for Australia’s diverse faith communities.

The mosque previously broadcasted the adhan during Ramadan in May 2020 as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures, and there has been no significant opposition to the initiative. The LMA spokesperson highlighted that the adhan is already publicly broadcast in several major cities around the world, including London, New York City, Toronto, and Stockholm, showcasing how cities globally accommodate religious practices in a harmonious and respectful manner.

What’s Next for the Proposal?

If the Canterbury-Bankstown Council approves the application, Lakemba Mosque will become the first in Sydney to make the weekly adhan broadcast a permanent feature. As Australia continues to evolve in its recognition of multiculturalism, the proposal represents a significant milestone in fostering religious expression and cultural harmony.