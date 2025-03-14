Ayan Mukerji’s Father, Veteran Actor Deb Mukherjee, Passes Away at 83

Mumbai: Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, passed away on Friday at the age of 83. The actor’s death was confirmed by his spokesperson, who revealed that he died due to age-related health issues in the morning.

A Prominent Member of the Samarth-Mukherjee Family

Deb Mukherjee was a distinguished member of the renowned Samarth-Mukherjee family. He was not only the father of Ayan Mukerji, the filmmaker behind hits like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but also the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Funeral Details and Expected Attendees

Deb Mukherjee’s funeral will be held on March 14 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu. It is expected to be attended by close family members, including his nieces, actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji, along with their families—Ajay Devgn, Tanuja, Tanissha, and Aditya Chopra. Additionally, friends of Ayan Mukerji, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, are anticipated to attend.

Legacy and Family Background

Born in Kanpur in 1941, Deb Mukherjee was part of a celebrated film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Bollywood legends Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was an actor, and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, married to actress Tanuja, was another prominent figure in the family. His nieces, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, are also well-known in the film industry.

Career in Film

Deb Mukherjee began his career in the 1960s with small roles in films like Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinetri. As his career progressed, he took on supporting roles in popular films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and King Uncle. His final appearance was in a cameo role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey in 2009.

Deb Mukherjee’s contributions to the industry and his legacy will be remembered by his family and fans alike.