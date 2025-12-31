Bihar Hijab Controversy: AYUSH Doctor Nusrat Parveen Did Not Join Duty on the Last Date**

AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen, who came into public focus following a hijab-related controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has not joined her assigned post even after the final deadline expired on December 31. With the joining date now over, uncertainty looms over her appointment in the Bihar Health Department.

Deadline Expires, Joining Still Pending

While 63 other AYUSH doctors appointed along with her have already reported for duty, Nusrat Parveen did not join on the last permissible date. Officials confirmed that the department had already granted one extension, and no further extension has been approved.

Health Department’s Official Response

Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed that the doctor did not report for duty even on Wednesday.

He said the chances of her joining now are very slim, adding that any further consideration would be possible only if she submits a written appeal explaining her inability to join on time. Such a request, he clarified, can be considered only with special instructions from the Health Department, as local authorities do not have the power to grant extensions.

Background of the Hijab Controversy

Dr Nusrat Parveen’s appointment became controversial after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down her hijab during a Health Department programme held on December 15 at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for the distribution of appointment letters.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and political reactions, particularly from opposition parties, and sparked a broader debate on dignity, conduct, and religious sensitivity in public spaces.

Appointment Now in Doubt

Following the controversy, questions were raised about whether Dr Nusrat Parveen would assume her role as an AYUSH doctor. With the joining deadline now over, her appointment remains uncertain, unless the Health Department issues specific directions allowing special consideration.

As Bihar continues to grapple with the fallout of the hijab controversy, the failure of AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen to join duty by the final deadline has added another layer of uncertainty. The next step now rests entirely with the Health Department’s decision on whether her case will be reviewed further.

