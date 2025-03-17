Baloch Woman Detained After Illegally Crossing India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: A woman from Balochistan was detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday after she illegally crossed the India-Pakistan border into Rajasthan. The incident occurred early in the morning at the Vijeta post in Anupgarh, Sri Ganganagar district, where she was apprehended by BSF personnel.

Baloch Woman Claims Threat to Life if Sent Back to Pakistan

The woman, identified as Humara (33) from Dagri Khan village in Kech district, Balochistan, has refused to return to Pakistan, stating that her life would be in danger if she were sent back. She expressed her desire to seek refuge in India during initial questioning by security forces.

According to BSF officials, the woman crossed the barbed wire fence and entered Indian territory around 5:30 a.m. She was apprehended 50 meters inside India by BSF jawans stationed at the Vijeta post.

Investigation Underway by Security Agencies

During the investigation, security personnel recovered a mobile phone, gold earrings, a nose ring, and a gold bracelet from her possession. Authorities are now conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the reasons behind her illegal border crossing.

Officials are also assessing if she has any links to suspicious organizations or if her entry was accidental or part of a larger conspiracy. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and local police have been alerted for further investigation.

Further Inquiry and Questioning

As part of the ongoing investigation, the detained woman is being questioned extensively, with a focus on the contents of her mobile phone. Police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik, confirmed that the woman was detained and is under investigation.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case. The woman’s mobile phone is being examined to gather more details about her reasons for crossing the border,” Kaushik stated.

Security Measures in Place

The security forces have heightened their vigilance in the region, considering the sensitivity of the situation. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of the border region.

As the probe continues, further updates on the case are expected in the coming days.