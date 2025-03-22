Complete Ban on 15-Year-Old Vehicles from April 2025; High-Tech Fuel Stations will Deny Fuel

In a bold effort to combat toxic air pollution, the Delhi government has announced a complete ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years starting April 1, 2025. To enforce this, high-tech systems are being installed at 500+ fuel stations across the capital, which will automatically deny fuel to non-compliant vehicles.

High-Tech Fuel Stations to Enforce Complete Ban on Old Vehicles

Key Highlights of the Ban

Who is affected? Owners of petrol vehicles registered before 2010 and diesel vehicles registered before 2015.

Owners of petrol vehicles registered before 2010 and diesel vehicles registered before 2015. Enforcement: Fuel stations equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras linked to a central database.

Fuel stations equipped with linked to a central database. Penalties: Fines up to ₹10,000, fuel denial, and vehicle impoundment for violators.

How High-Tech Fuel Stations Will Enforce the Ban

Delhi’s fuel stations are now being transformed into tech-driven checkpoints. Here’s how the system works:

ANPR Cameras: Installed at entry points, these cameras scan vehicle registration plates. Real-Time Database Check: The system cross-references plates with the Transport Department’s database to verify vehicle age and Pollution Under Control (PUC) status. Automatic Fuel Cutoff: If flagged as non-compliant, the fuel pump shuts down, and an alert notifies attendants.

“This is a zero-tolerance policy,” said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “Old vehicles emit 10x more pollutants. They will neither run nor refuel in Delhi.”

Why This Ban Matters

Delhi’s air quality remains among the worst globally, with vehicular emissions contributing 20–30% of PM2.5 levels. Key statistics:

1 lakh+ “end-of-life” vehicles (ELVs) currently ply Delhi’s roads.

(ELVs) currently ply Delhi’s roads. 5.5 million vehicles exceed the age limit, including 66% two-wheelers.

exceed the age limit, including 66% two-wheelers. Only 6.27% of flagged ELVs were scrapped between 2018–2021, per a CAG report.

What Vehicle Owners Must Do

Owners of older vehicles have three options:

Scrap the vehicle through authorized centers. Sell outside Delhi with a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). Switch to EVs or CNG models, eligible for state subsidies.

Deadline Alert: Random road checks and ANPR-based fines begin April 1.

Challenges and Criticisms

While the policy aims to reduce emissions, critics highlight loopholes:

Border Fueling: Vehicles can refuel in neighboring states (Noida, Gurugram) and re-enter Delhi.

Vehicles can refuel in neighboring states (Noida, Gurugram) and re-enter Delhi. Age vs. Emissions: “A well-maintained old car may pollute less than a poorly serviced new one,” argues auto expert Vinod Gupta.

The government plans intensified border checks and collaboration with traffic police to address these gaps.

Delhi’s Broader Anti-Pollution Strategy

The vehicle ban is part of a larger clean-air initiative:

8,000 Electric Buses: Phasing out 90% of CNG buses by 2026.

Phasing out 90% of CNG buses by 2026. Anti-Smog Guns: Mandatory for high-rises, hotels, and Delhi Airport.

Mandatory for high-rises, hotels, and Delhi Airport. Green Fund: ₹500 crore allocated for EV charging infrastructure.

Public Reaction

Responses are mixed:

Supporters: Call it a “long-overdue step” to protect public health.

Call it a “long-overdue step” to protect public health. Skeptics: Demand better scrappage incentives and emission-based checks.

With 10 days left until the ban, Delhi is racing to equip all fuel stations with ANPR systems. As the city transitions to greener mobility, this policy could set a precedent for other Indian metros battling pollution.

Final Word: Starting April 2025, Delhi’s streets—and fuel stations—will only welcome vehicles that meet strict emission norms. For older cars, the message is clear: Stay off the road, or stay empty.

Reported by Munsif News. Stay updated with the latest developments on Delhi’s clean-air initiatives.